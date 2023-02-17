news-txt”>

(ANSA) – REGGIO EMILIA, FEBRUARY 17 – “A great victory, the one built better than the last few, against an excellent opponent who looks a bit like us. We did well both in the first and second half, but the goals came from two tears, from important individual plays. And instead we weren’t able to score with the collective”.



The Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti commented with satisfaction on the victory against Sassuolo, but also found some ‘defects’ in his team.



“If we want to be picky, when the ball arrives in front of our area, the alarm doesn’t go off, we’re not as fierce as the situation would dictate – continued the Tuscan coach -.



This match allows us to better prepare for Tuesday’s match” in the Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt. The coach also spoke of Oshimen who came out holding his thigh with one hand, making fears of an injury: “He’s fine, I can tell after the first checks by the medical staff”. (ANSA).

