Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal headphones for Xbox at a discount of 199 Euros

If you’re interested in a super top-of-the-line Xbox headset like the excellent ones Cuffie Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal per Xbox (here our review), we point out that Amazon Italia just put them on offer at the price of 199,99 Euroone 60% discount and the lowest price achieved so far by headphones on the store. A great offer if you were interested in getting them!

If the new price seems attractive to you, we advise you to hurry since we don’t know how long the offer will last. Happy shopping!

MondoXbox participates in the Amazon EU Affiliate Program, an affiliation program that allows sites to receive an advertising commission by advertising and providing links to the Amazon.it site. Prices listed may be temporary and change over time.

