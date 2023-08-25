Spanish athletes dominate the 35km race walk at the Athletics World Championships

The Athletics World Championships in Budapest witnessed a remarkable performance by Spanish athletes in the men’s and women’s 35-kilometer race walk. Martin and Perez showcased their strength and emerged as the champions in their respective categories.

Having already secured the gold medals in the men’s and women’s 20-kilometer race walk, Martin and Perez continued their winning streak in the 35-kilometer event. Martin crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 24 minutes, and 30 seconds to claim the men’s championship. Meanwhile, Perez clinched the women’s gold medal with a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes, and 40 seconds, setting a new world championship record for the project.

The men’s competition saw an exciting battle as the first group formed, with French player Quignon initially taking the lead. However, he received multiple red cards and was ultimately disqualified from the race. Martin capitalized on this opportunity and made a late surge to secure the top spot. Ecuador’s Pintado earned the runner-up position with a timing of 2 hours, 24 minutes, and 34 seconds. Japanese player Kawano Masahiro finished third with a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes, and 12 seconds.

In the women’s race, Qieyang Shi, who had previously won the gold medal in the 20-kilometer race walk at the London Olympics, showcased her skills and remained in the first group until the 18-kilometer mark. However, Polish athlete Zejeboro surged ahead and took the lead at the 18-kilometer point. Perez, who had won silver in the 20-kilometer and 35-kilometer events at the last World Championships, overtook Zejeboro at the 20-kilometer mark and extended her lead to secure the championship.

Peruvian Garcia Leon, the double champion in the 20-kilometer and 35-kilometer races at the previous World Championships, won the silver medal with a time of 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 52 seconds. Greek veteran Entries Mpiotti claimed the bronze medal, finishing the race in 2 hours, 43 minutes, and 22 seconds. Chinese athlete Bai Xueying secured the 11th position, while Qieyang Shijie and Li Maocuo were unable to finish the race.

Speaking after the game, Martin expressed his delight at achieving the double championship and praised his teammate Perez for her success as well. He acknowledged the fierce competition and the challenge he faced to secure the gold medal. Martin also highlighted his ultimate goal of winning an Olympic gold medal and promised to train harder in the future.

For now, Martin intends to savor this historic moment and described his feelings as flying in the clouds. The Spanish team’s success marked a great day for their career and the country.

The Athletics World Championships in Budapest provided an exhilarating display of race walking skills by the Spanish athletes, and their achievements will undoubtedly inspire future generations of sportspersons.

