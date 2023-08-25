China Film Appotech Revolutionizes Movie Viewing Experience with VLED LED Cinema

China Film Appotech, the leader in China‘s film projection technology innovation, hosted the CITE OPEN DAY 2023 Cinema Technology Open Day event in Beijing on August 23rd and 24th. The company shared insights into the consumption trends of the new generation of movie fans and how VLED LED movie screens can help theaters increase operating income and seize market opportunities.

As the Chinese film technology undergoes transformation, the monopoly of foreign terminal projection technology is being broken, and domestically developed LED movie screens are entering the market. China Film Appotech, deeply involved in film laser projection technology, has embraced new technology changes and launched the VLED LED Cinema, a new generation of active projection technology. This technology aims to provide users with more consumption scenarios and promote the development of the film industry in China.

With the strong recovery of the movie box office, the VLED LED Cinema meets the higher requirements of consumers. According to data from the Beacon Professional Edition, the box office of domestic movies is steadily recovering. From January to July 2023, the total national box office exceeded 34.8 billion yuan, surpassing the box office of the entire year of 2022 and recovering to 60% of the box office in 2019. The summer film season has already surpassed 12 billion yuan in box office. Industry experts predict that domestic films will dominate the top ten Chinese movie box office for 2023. As the film market recovers, consumer demand will increase, leading to higher requirements for the viewing experience and the need for film infrastructure upgrades.

To address these demands, China Film Appotech introduced the VLED LED Cinema, equipped with active projection technology. This new technology has been well received by users due to its superior visual effects. With its self-luminous imaging principle, the VLED LED Cinema achieves high definition and a contrast ratio of ∞:1. It improves the depth of field, layered expression, and overall immersion for an enhanced viewing experience.

The VLED LED Cinema also offers practical benefits to cinemas. With a service life of up to 100,000 hours, it eliminates the need for regular replacement and maintenance costs associated with ordinary screens. Additionally, the power consumption of the VLED LED Cinema is only a quarter of that of other LED cinema screens, resulting in significant energy savings and aligning with the concept of low-carbon environmental protection. The operating leasing business model further allows theaters to reduce one-time investment costs.

China Film Appotech provides VLED LED Cinema users with a flexible operating leasing business model, enabling more theaters to introduce this technology at a lower cost. The characteristics of LED products allow theaters to break through traditional viewing modes and explore new application scenarios. For instance, during off-peak movie seasons, theaters can utilize the VLED LED Cinema for conferences, performances, and other events, generating additional revenue.

China Film Appotech, as an industry leader, recognizes its responsibilities in boosting the development of the Chinese film industry. The introduction of LED screens in cinemas signifies a breakthrough in foreign technology monopoly. With nearly 80,000 screens, China is the world‘s largest film market and is aiming to become a film powerhouse. Technical strength is crucial for this development, and China Film Appotech’s VLED LED Cinema is poised to lead the promotion of domestic LED movie screens.

China Film Appotech seeks to improve its product lines to cater to theaters of different sizes and further boost the development of China‘s LED movie screens. By embracing technological upgrades and product updates, the company aims to support and shape the future of the Chinese film industry.

In conclusion, China Film Appotech, through continuously upgraded technical solutions and unwavering service attitudes, is committed to helping Chinese films flourish in the ever-evolving film industry.

