A belly dancing minister and for Philippe Geubels politics beckoned: this was ‘The smartest person in the world’

Erik Van Looy is extra polite when Minister Petra De Sutter takes his quiz. Although that politeness is short-lived: the quizmaster tries a belly dance, and he is not the only one. There will also be a lot of quizzing, resulting in a surprising final game.

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:52 PM

The winner Monday evening

“I didn’t expect it,” she says, but as a newcomer, Minister Petra De Sutter is immediately the smartest of the evening.

The loser

Comedian Jeroen Leenders is eliminated after seven participations. It was exciting for a moment: Charlotte Adigéry was well ahead, but lost many points because she did not know that people go to the dentist not only for toothache but also for a regular check-up. The two will meet each other in the final weeks anyway.

The newcomer on Tuesday

The West Flemish king of imitation Guga Baúl passes by.

Best quotes

Erik Van Looy: “Do you have many supporters with you?” Petra De Sutter: “I think so.” At which cheers go up from the audience. Jury member Philippe Geubels: “Those are just all Groen voters.”

***

Van Looy asks De Sutter whether BVs fit into politics. To which the minister: “Everyone is welcome, so anyone who wants to talk later …” Jury member Bockie De Repper: “I think I fit in there. Drinking during office hours, urinating in public and then accusing the police. Sounds like Aalst Carnival.”

***

Charlotte Adigéry and Jeroen Leenders play against each other in the final. It is the first time for Adigéry. Van Looy to Leenders: “How many times have you played the final game?” The comedian: “More often than I have been in the program.”

***

Adigéry thinks it is a shame that it is make or break for himself or Leenders. “It’s over for one of us. I always enjoyed meeting each other in the lodges.” To which Minister Petra De Sutter: “But I am also sympathetic.”

The most beautiful moment

During the puzzle round, Minister De Sutter tries a form of belly dance. “Not good for my reputation,” she concludes. Philippe Geubels does the dance again, this time with a bare belly. To the disbelief of the audience, this turns out to be a great success: the comedian looks like a professional belly dancer. Erik Van Looy also eventually turned to exotic dance, including accessories.

The standings:

1. Alex Agnew (8 episodes)

2. Robin Pront (7 episodes)

3. Jeroen Leenders (7 episodes)

4. Fien Germijns (6 episodes)

5. Maureen Vanherberghen (5 episodes)

