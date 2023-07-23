Sparta – Olomouc 2:0, the champion entered the league with a win, the two-goal scorer Haraslín shone

Sparta deployed the only summer reinforcement of the offensive all-rounder Birmančevič to the starting line-up. Former Leten striker Juliš was not missing from the Hanák team, who fired in the second minute, but missed with a ground shot. After that, home captain Krejčí and guest Vodháněl fell in the penalty area shortly after each other, but referee Szikszay did not award a penalty in either case.

The people of Prague gradually gained the upper hand and opened the scoring in the 16th minute. After a quick break, Kuchta passed to the left side to Haraslín, who got rid of the defender and beat Macík with a shot to the back post. In eight minutes, Kuchta could have increased the score, but the Olomouc goalkeeper destroyed his great chance.

On the other side, a cross from the left in front of Vorl was narrowly missed by Vodháněl and the ball ended up just short of the post. After that, the active offensive midfielder from Olomouc narrowly missed the shot with a shot from behind. In the 40th minute, on the other side, Sörensen shot from a long distance and Macík pulled his brilliant attempt into the top corner of the goal.

After the break, coach Jílek from Olomouc made two substitutions and sent Zifčák and Pokorný to the field. Hanáci opened up the game more and the home team gained room for breaks. After one of them, in the 55th minute, he got rid of the defender Haraslín and, with the help of the defender’s run, increased the score from a similar position as the first goal. The Slovak representative scored two goals in one game for the second time in the Czech league.

Mejdr could have added the third goal shortly after, he shot weakly from a good position and Macík scored an easy save. The home full back or midfielder hit the ball much better in the 71st minute and the visitors were stopped by the goalkeeper. After that, Frozen intervened at the last moment in front of the healed substitute Pawn.

At the end of the match, Sparta calmly managed to get three points. They beat Sigma at home for the fourth time in a row and, just like last season, 2:0. Goalkeeper Vorel kept a clean sheet in the premier league match for Letenská. Olomouc did not follow up on the successful preparation in which they won all six matches.

1st round of the first football league: Sparta Prague – Sigma Olomouc 2:0 (1:0) Goals: 16th and 55th Haraslín. Referee: Szikszay – Hrabovský, Volf – Klíma (video). ŽK: Vráštil, Pospíšil (both Olomouc). Spectators: 17,153.Sparta: Vorel – Sörensen (74. Vitík), Panák, Krejčí – Mejdr, Kairinen (84. Laci), Sadílek, Zelený – Birmančevič (64. Pešek), Haraslín (64. Minčev) – Kuchta (74. Sejk). Coach: Priske. Olomouc: Macík – Vraštil (46. Pokorný), Beneš, Zmrzlý – Chvátal, Pospíšil (61. Zorvan), Ventúra, Navrátil (61. Křišťál) – Vodháněl, Breite (46. Zifčák) – Juliš (79. Muritala). Coach: Jílek.

