Lawyer down from the sixth floor, burglars in the house during the funeral – News

A hole in the wall to enter the house while everyone was in church for his funeral: the lawyer Andrea Dini leaves, together with his family, a trail of mysteries. On which the police coordinated by the deputy prosecutor of Frosinone Samuel Amari are now investigating.


The lawyer died on Tuesday evening: he flew down from the sixth floor of the building where his law office is located, via Kennedy in Frosinone, one of the central areas close to the Matusa park obtained from the former Frosinone football stadium.


Help is useless. Evidence says he may have done it voluntarily, clues say it’s not all right. And for this reason the investigators of the commissioner Domenico Condello took the field. The studio was seized, the computer engineer Stefano Solli was tasked with extracting the copy of the data from the mobile phone and computer, the coroner was tasked with examining the body. For now, the file hypothesizes instigation to suicide and is open against unknown persons.


But there is a mystery within the mystery. While the funeral was being celebrated in the church of Madonna della Neve on Saturday afternoon, someone slipped into the lawyer’s house: “making a hole in a wall” some sources assure. The widow noticed it when she returned. The oddity is that according to her nothing is missing from the house, the safe has not been touched. And her husband, until a few hours before disappearing, was serene. Another mystery.

