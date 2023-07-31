Sparta penalties in Zlín? The refereeing committee is clear

The hand of Zlín defender Martin Cedidla and the penalty for Sparta were correctly whistled in the football league, as were the yellow cards given to Matěj Polidar from Jablonec and Lukáš Čmelík from České Budějovice for sharp tackles. In its statement, the commission of judges consecrated these verdicts. She criticized the intervention of VAR in the case of Boleslav’s Dominik Kostka, who was sent off for tackling Liberec’s Mohamed Doumbia.

