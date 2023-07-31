Wacken in the blog: Campsites not passable – arrival stopped | > – News – Schleswig-Holstein

Broadcast date: 07/31/2023 17:00

The Wacken Open Air is considered one of the greatest metal spectacles in the world. Around 85,000 fans are expected again this year in the small community in the district of Steinburg. In the multimedia blog, our reporters report daily on the 32nd edition of the festival.

3:50 p.m

Parking lot at the Volksparkstadion for stranded metalheads

Due to the interrupted access to the festival site, the WA:O organizer is providing a parking space at the Hamburger Volksparkstadion. Wacken visitors can make a stopover there. Because some camping areas are currently not usable, the festival visitors who have already arrived should move their tents closer together.

3:27 p.m

Heavy rainfall makes it difficult to get there

Due to the weather conditions, the organizers have only been able to bring a quarter of the planned vehicles to the parking spaces on the 405-hectare site. Some camping areas may not be usable in the coming days. The search for alternative campsites is ongoing. Festival-goers are asked to find a waiting spot until the situation improves. Those who are not yet on the road should postpone their trip, according to the organizers. More rain is forecast for the coming days. Nevertheless, the preparations for the 32nd edition of the metal festival should continue as planned.

12:00 o’clock

Also Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise and the play donuts

The Wacken Open Air 2023 not only attracts metal bands to SH. For visitors, the festival’s line-up offers a chance to experience new genres. The headliner is a metal classic: Iron Maiden.

10:00 a.m

The bull skull hangs

From August 2nd to 5th, tens of thousands of metal fans will come together again. The legendary Wacken skull has been waiting for you for days.

VIDEO: Wacken Open Air: The landmark hangs (1 min)

