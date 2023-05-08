Spartan coach Priske: We still have four finals to go

Sparta will face Slavia in the second round of the group for the title at Letná. However, the Danish coach is not only focused on the derby, already the third in the spring. “The way I see it, we still have four finals to go,” Brian Priske points to all four remaining rounds.

You have successfully entered the superstructure. Can you feel the importance of the derby yet?

I don’t like these questions. We are still playing for twelve points, which is still enough. At the moment we are leading by two points. The derby is of course important, but if we draw or one of the teams loses, there is still another nine points to play for. Whatever label you give him, our aim will simply be to win the derby. We will prepare from Wednesday and do everything to win.

Still, can the outcome of the derby affect one of the teams enough to decide the title?

I do not think. We lost four days ago and the boys showed that we can bounce back quickly and present our winning mentality. That’s why I’m glad to be here and work with these guys. No matter how the next derby turns out, it certainly does not mean that one of the teams will not return to the game. I also want to thank the fans who came to see us despite the long journey. The rest of the season will be about all of us, the players and also the fans.

I agree. One big fight and we didn’t see much football. But at the end of the season, the win is more important than the game played. Of course, we have ambitions to play good football, but sometimes it just doesn’t work. The last time we played here was a difficult game in which we tried to hold onto the ball, which backfired on us. Sigma was well prepared, I have to thank the players for their stubbornness and fighting spirit. I hope that next time we will have more control of the game and play more often with the ball on our boots. However, we all know what the situation is and what we are playing for. We have an idea of ​​how the following matches will probably look like.

You made four changes to the lineup against Wednesday’s final. How satisfied are you with them?

I don’t think much has changed in our game. Of course, you play a little differently when you have a left-handed player on the right side, where Tomáš Wiesner usually plays. The others who entered played a good game. Oydra fulfilled his defensive duties with confidence, Minčev showed quality and a good mentality, and we don’t even need to talk about Lacim. Our offensive play showed the importance of the match and its course itself.

Kryštof Daněk from Exolomouk came to the field for the final twenty minutes. How did you like his performance?