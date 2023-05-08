Home » Average exchange rate of the euro May 8, 2023 | Info
Average exchange rate of the euro May 8, 2023

Average exchange rate of the euro May 8, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for May 8, 2023.

Izvor: Smart Life/ Pexels/ Pixabay

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.2923 dinars for one euro, announced by the National Bank of Serbia.

The dinar is worth 0.1 percent more than a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. Since the beginning of the year, the weakest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars to the euro, and the strongest was 117.2758 dinars to the euro.

