Wang Weizhong presided over the executive meeting of the provincial government, emphasizing the earnest implementation of the provincial government’s work rules and the implementation of strengthening the party’s leadership in all areas of the government’s work throughout the process Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

On May 6, Governor Wang Weizhong presided over the executive meeting of the provincial government. The meeting comprehensively studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the important speeches and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong. The Party’s leadership is implemented in all areas of the provincial government’s work, and strives to build a law-based government, an innovative government, a clean government, and a service-oriented government that the people are satisfied with.

The meeting pointed out that government work rules are the basic code of conduct for government work, and play a vital role in regulating and guiding the government to fully, correctly and efficiently perform its functions. The provincial government should adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, comprehensively implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong’s important speeches and important instructions, and under the leadership of the Provincial Party Committee make overall plans to promote the government work, and fully perform the government’s economic regulation, market supervision, social management, public services, ecological environment protection and other functions.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenances”, accurately grasp the role of the government, strengthen the awareness of political organs, talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, and closely focus on the decision-making and deployment of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. Carry out and implement this fundamental task well, focus on the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic task of building a new development pattern, and do a good job in various tasks of the provincial government. We must resolutely implement the people-centered development philosophy, take the people’s yearning for a better life as the starting point and foothold of government work, continue to strengthen the construction of a service-oriented government, and realize, maintain, and develop the fundamental interests of the overwhelming majority of the people. Combined with the development of theme education, go deep into the grassroots, the masses, and the frontlines, promote the style of investigation and research, effectively solve problems for enterprises and the masses, and do things that benefit the people’s livelihood, do things that warm the hearts of the people, and do things that follow the people’s wishes. It is necessary to adhere to integrity and innovation, highlight practical results, and effectively improve the efficiency of the provincial government. Improve the implementation mechanism of the Party Central Committee’s major decision-making arrangements, conscientiously implement the work requirements of the provincial party committee, strengthen research and deployment, do a good job in follow-up and supervision, refrain from formalism and bureaucracy, and strive to eliminate the pain points and difficulties in policy implementation. Enhance the forward-looking, holistic, and synergistic nature of government work, rely on digital government construction, continue to promote process optimization, model innovation, and improve government operational efficiency. Adhere to administration according to law, strengthen rules and regulations, and comprehensively strengthen the government’s own construction. Resolutely safeguard the authority of the Constitution and the law, and bring government activities into the track of the rule of law; strengthen the construction of a clean government, resolutely implement the requirements of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and constantly fill the government system with a clean and honest atmosphere; strengthen the construction of learning institutions, and improve work Ways and means to continuously improve the ability and level of government work.

The meeting also reviewed draft regulations on production safety, rural water supply, and ecological environment education in Guangdong Province.

