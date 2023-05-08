San Siro, a successful Saturday. Ramadas, Ghepardo Da Todi and Resana in the conditioning in front of 1500 people

Despite the unhappy placement of Saturday, in conjunction with Milan Lazio in the championship which was decisive for the fate of the Champions League placement, at the Snai San Siro racecourse in Milan it was a beautiful sunny Saturday with a high quality racing program also because it was centered on three conditioned trials in front of a substantial audience of at least 1500 people.

On the program were the Monza Prize, Jimy’s Gray Prize and Navarra Queen Prize. Seven days after the appointment with the Bereguardo Prize, the news of the 11th seasonal gallop day starts from the key event of the Milanese afternoon, the Navarra Queen Prize in which the 3-year-old horses had a test over the mile which was certainly the consolation of the Parioli, and which actually offered a field of appreciable level. Evaluation further supported by the winner, Ramada’s (Belardo), who after having run without demeriting in the Filiberto, hit hard returning to the mile and proposing himself again on the same number as the Gardone, indeed, probably doing even better for Devis Grilli who must have been very satisfied. Possible appointment for the Sbarigia in Rome on the day of the Derby.

The other conditioning saw the elderly sprinters on the track for the Jimy’s Gray Award, who have Capannelle’s Tudini in their sights on May 21 next coming. Target absolutely in the ropes of Cheetah Da Todi (Muhaarar), who has lived up to expectations by repeating the success of his return and simply closing the accounts with the attitude of the strongest. According to the old Mitrandir, who always goes great here at San Siro and who tried, while the third ended the game Blu Metal Jacket, growing and to be followed for the next ones.

It was then the turn of the Monza Prize, the traditional stage of approaching Midnight for older females. Race settled by The journeya (War Command), which not only won, but also convinced, due to the naturalness and competitive malice with which it got rid of Norge, that it had presented itself very easily in the 400m. A Resana who repeated the victory of the re-entry , confirming its appreciable growth with the passing of age.

The racecourse has been the focus of various attractions. Like the beautiful Parioli restaurant, present in Leonardo’s horse area, inaugurated and dressed up for the occasion of the birthday of the well-known TV personality Enzo Miccio. Access was not only exclusive but also open to the horse-racing public, and Andrea Pezzi, another well-known face of the Milanese jetset, a friend of the celebrated, gave away 10 euros in wagers to all 80 guests at the birthday party.