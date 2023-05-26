Milan, the trans man beaten by the police speaks: “They could have killed me, I report them” – TGCOM

7
- Milan, the transsexual beaten by the police speaks: “They could have killed me, I report them” TGCOM
- Bruna speaks, beaten by the police in Milan: “They beat me like a dog, only the female agent … The Republic
- The Opinion of Freedoms The Opinion of Freedoms
- Sulpl, blows agents given in excitement and not to hurt ANSA agency
- Milan, America: the municipal police bludgeon a woman in the Bocconi area | Gramellini’s Coffee Corriere della Sera
- See full coverage on Google News
See also "Loop Hero" releases new scenes for the first time, and the enemies are officially installed-Technology