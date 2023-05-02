Home » Spartan dilemma. The captain did not reveal whether he would go for a penalty against Slavia
Spartan dilemma. The captain did not reveal whether he would go for a penalty against Slavia

The second of three parts of the spring derby, this time at the climax of the MOL Cup. Leten football players will play in the final of the cup for the third time in the last four seasons. They won their last triumph in 2020, while last year they suffered a 1:3 defeat in Slovakia. “I remember winning and losing finals. I know very well what I want to experience this time. I remember what Bořek Dočkal used to say. That these trophies form the greatest bond of players to the club and the team. I will mention his words the most in the cabin. I believe that this is how we will proceed to the finals,” Ladislav Krejčí Jr. announces that he will use the mantra of his predecessor with the Sparta captain’s armband.

