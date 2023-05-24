Sparta’s championship party: occupation of the lawn, conductor Čvančara and a show in Strahov and a private conclusion

Starring? All. Players, implementation team, club management and hundreds to thousands of fans in the stadium took part in the celebrations. After a few tens of minutes, with the constant singing of the most famous hymns, the party moved to the interior of the stadium, and the party continued. Gray championship shirts were a must.

“I’m looking forward to the celebrations, they will certainly be long,” captain Ladislav Krejčí Jr. smiled in front of the journalists. “We have a long journey home, I’m looking forward to it,” coach Brian Priske then hinted at what would happen. The very act of getting on the bus brought Jan Kuchta at the wheel or Tomáš Čvančara in the main role of the conductor of the celebrations, when he sang the favorite hymn to his companions: “I don’t want to go home, I don’t want to go home, I don’t want to go to work tomorrow…”.

Football Sparta celebrations in StrahovVideo : Sport.cz

The more than three-hour journey back to Prague was extended by a nutritious stop at a gas station near Brno. “Well, I’m the first one, so what?” was heard throughout the evening. And then we really headed for the capital. But not for Letná, where other fans were waiting, but there was information from Sparta that the revelry would only break out at the stadium on Saturday after the last duel seasons.

Photo: Sport.cz Football Sparta celebrations in Strahov.

The Spartans arrived straight at Strahov. Even there, however, they received the support of dozens of ready fans. They welcomed their favorites with a light show, rattles and other shouts or chants. However, there was no direct contact with the football players, the group around captain Krejčí entered the area first and headed towards the fans only afterwards. Some of the excited supporters hung on the gate, the players indulged the chanting crowd for several tens of minutes of singing, jumping, everything was enjoyed a lot by Awer Mabil, for example, dancing with sunglasses and a mobile phone in his hand.