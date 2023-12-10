Speed ​​Skating World Cup Poland Station: Gao Tingyu won gold in 500 meters and Ning Zhongyan won bronze in 1500 meters – Sports – China Engineering Network

Speed ​​Skating World Cup Poland Station: Gao Tingyu Wins Gold in 500m and Ning Zhongyan Wins Bronze in 1500m

Xinhua News Agency, Warsaw, December 9th (Reporter Zhang Zhang and Zhang Kun) – At the ISU Speed ​​Skating World Cup Poland competition held on the 9th, Chinese athlete and Beijing Winter Olympics champion Gao Tingyu won the men’s 500m gold medal, and Ning Zhongyan won the men’s 500m gold medal. Won bronze medal in 1500m.

In the men’s 500-meter race that day, Gao Tingyu, who holds the track record, and American player Stoltz, who won the 1,000-meter gold medal the day before, were in the second group. In the end, Gao Tingyu, who started on the inside track, finished the race in 34.70 seconds, setting the record for China. The team won its first medal in this competition. Canadian player Dubreuil finished second in 34.77 seconds, and Japanese player Shigehiro Mori, who won the 500m bronze medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, finished third in 34.82 seconds.

In the men’s 1,500-meter race, Norway’s Kongs Haeghe won the championship in 1:46.41, Stolz won the runner-up, and Ning Zhongyan won a bronze medal for the Chinese team.

In the women’s 1,500-meter race, world record holder Miho Takagi of Japan won the championship in 1 minute, 56 seconds and 63 seconds, with Grenewald and Bain from the Netherlands finishing second and third respectively. Chinese player Han Mei finished fourth.

In the women’s 500-meter race that day, the Beijing Winter Olympics gold medalist and American player Jackson won the championship. In the men’s and women’s team pursuits, the United States and Japan won gold medals, while the Chinese team finished fifth and fourth respectively.

The Polish Station of the ISU Speed ​​Skating World Cup will be held in Tomaszow, Mazovia Region from the 8th to the 10th. On the 10th, the second men’s 500m, women’s 1000m, men’s 5000m and women’s collective start competitions will be held.

