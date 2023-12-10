“God of War: Ragnarok” DLC “Valhalla” will be released for free on December 13, adding Roguelite challenge type gameplay

“God of War: Ragnarok” announces free DLC “Valhalla” set to launch on December 13th

At this year’s TGA 2023 awards ceremony, the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive game “God of War: Ragnarok” announced the release of its upcoming DLC titled “God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla”. Set to be launched for free to players on December 13, the DLC promises to provide an engaging postscript to the main game.

“God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla” will follow the protagonist Kratos on a journey of deep personal reflection after the events of “God of War Ragnarök”. The DLC will also introduce a redesigned combat system, featuring novel elements inspired by the roguelite genre, something never seen before in the God of War series.

Players are in for a treat as they enter the Hall of Valor to face new combinations of enemies. The DLC encourages players to master Kratos’ various weapons and skills from different aspects, with each challenge providing players with fresh surprises and opportunities for growth. Additionally, players will have the chance to accumulate rewards and knowledge, unlocking permanent upgrades that will benefit both Kratos and the world of Valhalla.

“God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla” will feature five difficulty settings, allowing players to customize their gaming experience. With the DLC being independent of the main game, players can start playing at any time. However, completing “God of War Ragnarök” before diving into “God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla” is recommended for those who want to avoid spoilers and fully immerse themselves in the explosive gameplay.

With its release edging closer, fans of the series can look forward to this exciting new addition to the “God of War: Ragnarok” universe.

