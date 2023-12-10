INNOART PRIZE International Art Competition: Announcing the Winners and Future Opportunities

INNOART PRIZE Winners Announced for Miami Station Exhibition

Art lovers and collectors from around the world gathered in Miami for the 2023 INNOART PRIZE International Art Competition. As a sister exhibition of Art Basel in Switzerland, Art Basel Miami is an important event for modern and contemporary art in the United States, attracting over 50,000 visitors each year. This year, the winning works from the 2023 INNOART PRIZE competition were on display at the SPECTRUM MIAMI Art Fair, providing an excellent opportunity for self-expression for the winners.

The INNOART PRIZE international jury conducted a final review of the selected works, and the winners of the 2023 competition have been announced. Among the Chinese winners in the youth group, Fan Qianyu received the Bronze Award for photography, while Lou Qianxun and Fan Qianyao received the Silver Award for oil painting and acrylic artworks, respectively. Lee Hyun-seo won the Gold Award for an artwork titled “Clouds of Change, Beauty of Uncertainty.”

In the professional group, several Chinese artists also received awards. Chang Wenxuan, Chen Sha, Liu Jiaxi, Xie Sulan, and Yu Xiaonan were awarded the Bronze Award for their exceptional artwork in various mediums. Additionally, artists Ai Geli, Guo Defu, Jia Qing, KO KA LEE, Shu Liming, and Yue Lei received the Silver Award. Zhang Ke was presented with the Gold Award for their photography. Several artists were also recognized with Excellence Awards for their outstanding contributions.

Congratulations to all the winners of the INNOART PRIZE international art competition, and a special thank you to all the contestants for their contributions to the art world.

The call for submissions for the 2024 INNOART PRIZE international art competition is now open, with a deadline for submission of papers on February 29, 2024. Artists interested in participating can contact the Chinese authorized agency, Beijing Huanyi International Exhibition Co., Ltd., for more information.

With the success of the Miami Station exhibition, the anticipation builds for the next round of the INNOART PRIZE competition in New York, USA. The competition organizers hope to continue providing opportunities for artists to showcase their work and progress in their careers on an international stage.

