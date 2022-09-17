A very precious victory for the eagles.

Spezia makes his comeback derby. Nzola decides and Dragowski keeps. Second victory in the league in a non-trivial match. The challenge with Sampdoria was very heartfelt, even too much considering what happened in the pre-match. At the end of the challenge, Gotti analyzes the match on the microphones of DAZN.

Spezia responded to Gotti’s requests, bringing men to the penalty area and realizing the amount of play. And it showed the usual character. Game back on its feet in 60 seconds. And then overturned. “The result is obviously welcome. The greatest satisfaction was to get the game back on track before some bad thoughts could make room. We went down three times at home and we always managed to overturn it. hold on tight “. Gotti also enjoys the man of the match. He nzola at the third goal of the season, already one more than last year. A mentally recovered footballer. “I have always said that the boy had a proactive attitude. On the pitch, beyond the goal, he defended and attacked with personality, also showing great leadership.”

A very precious victory for the hosts who go to the stop at eight points in full line and even beyond expectations. And at the Peak the team is practically unbeatable. All the points have arrived within the friendly walls. And these last three allow you to face the stop with serenity. “All the matches are difficult and important but during the 38 days there are and also some moments count. And this was a watershed. These three points arrive at the right time and reward the work of this team. We always win at the Peak but away from home we have met Juve, Inter and Napoli and Lazio are waiting for us. We made a mistake only in Milan, I am particularly happy that they are rewarded by the path they are taking. at the same time, our qualities “. See also Qi Lin scored 4 three-pointers in a single quarter to help the team continue to win three consecutive victories

17 September – 20:24

