There is a problem to be solved that goes beyond the opening of the Via Piave underpass, but it is a direct consequence of the construction of that infrastructure: you need a sidewalk along Viale della Stazione. In fact, to create the underpass, the sidewalk and parking lots along the avenue were eliminated, now reduced to a narrow one-way street towards the station without any side space.

Buses and cars pass by and the pedestrians who go from the station to Piazza IV Novembre risk being cured.

“A sidewalk must be built west of Viale della Stazione”, says the regional councilor Marzio Favero, yesterday inspecting the underpass together with the mayor of Montebelluna, representatives of the Sis and the Region, mayor and former mayor of Trevignano, municipal technicians and Logit, “but it is a work that is not part of the underpass project and must be carried out by the Municipality”.

Which sends it back to who knows when because, if you want to create the sidewalk along the west side of Viale della Stazione, you must first proceed with expropriations: the area in front of the surveyor Cadorin’s office, practically on the border of the remade avenue, and than that of the former hotel Al Gallo.

In the meantime, however, for the safety of pedestrians, this indication was given: “For pedestrian paths”, says the mayor Adalberto Bordin, “it was decided to suppress the crossing of Viale della Stazione on via Risorgimento to the south, preferring instead to direct weak users through the connections to the north that will pass for a while also over the underpass ».

And when is the underpass whose finishing works always proceed slowly? “We are waiting for the two expected components, namely an uninterruptible power supply and an electrical panel”, explains Adriano Martignago, the commissioner for public works, “to arrive as soon as possible”. As for the east exit, the one that interferes with the garages, this is the proposed solution.

“It was agreed to install mirrors and slightly move the axis of the road further north in order to improve visibility and access,” adds Mayor Bordin.

«Finally, an aesthetic question: we are also considering replacing the temporary stones present in the flowerbeds of the areas near the underpass with stabilized ones, more beautiful and functional. We will know soon if it will be possible to do so. All these shared micro-interventions will be carried out by Sis before the underpass is opened and will contribute to making the area safer ».

No dates by which to open the underpass, however, still nothing and yesterday’s inspection was aimed at a careful examination of the state of the construction site in order to identify any critical issues and share the solutions and final interventions of the work with the sole responsible for the procedure of the Freeway Pedemontana Veneta, Elisabetta Pellegrini and the site manager, Salvatore Vita.

“We are now in the finishing straight in completing one of the works expected in the city”, assures Mayor Bordin, “so we met with the technicians to check for any aspects to be improved before the underpass was opened”.