Ciro Immobile he is among the protagonists of Lazio’s victory over Spezia. The Lazio captain seems to have definitively put all the physical problems that have gripped him this season behind him and is ready to give his contribution in this final phase of the championship: “I was missing the goalthis year has been a bit like this because of the injuries – he says at the end of the match – The team has made up for my absence well, now I want to give my help to achieve the goal“. Lazio seem to have made the definitive leap in quality: “We have put many things in place from a defensive point of view, the quality has always been there and now we express ourselves to the fullesttoday’s approach wasn’t the best, Spezia fights, it wasn’t easy”.