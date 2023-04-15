At the command of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, they were handed over the documents that criminals had stolen from them last Thursday.

The Neiva police confirmed that they managed to recover the stolen documents from a foreign couple in the south of the city. “Thanks to the joint work of the units of the quadrant, the civic participation network and the support network, it was possible to recover the passports, visas, alien identification cards, vehicle documents, vaccination card, among other documents,” said the Police. it’s a statement.

It is worth mentioning that the robbery was registered yesterday in the south of Neiva, when this couple who travels the world in a house-truck, stopped to change the gas pipette and at that moment a criminal opens the car door, taking valuables and important documents for foreigners.

The Commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, Colonel Juan Pablo Ruíz Rodríguez, affirmed that the investigative activity is continuing to identify and prosecute the person allegedly responsible for this act.

It may interest you: Argentine travelers who travel the world in a van, were robbed in Neiva

The recovery of the foreign couple’s documents has been celebrated by the Huilense community and by themselves, who sent a message through their social networks.

«We are extremely excited with all the support that these 36 hours have given us, spreading the word, accompanying us, offering us help, moving contacts, looking for the documents. Thanks to the Hakuneros, to the new Hakuneros, to those who spread without knowing us for the simple fact of helping, the people of Neiva, the honest Colombian people, the Argentine community and other countries, the media, the Colombian National Police, the SIJIN, the prosecutor’s office (and sorry if we forget someone, but the emotion is great, but know that we are very grateful)”, stated the Argentine citizens who did not hide their great joy.