Miriam Lexmann (49) is a politician of the KDH, the wife of the chairman of the movement Milan Majerský and, since 2019, a member of the European Parliament. In the interview, he says, among other things:

why should KDH get into the parliament if it has already failed twice;

what caused the negotiations with the KU to fail and whether they also differ ideologically;

why she would support limiting Sunday sales;

whether KDH excludes cooperation with Smer;

whether they will put up their own candidate for president.

Why should the KDH get into parliament right after this year’s elections, when you have already failed to do so twice – in 2016 and 2022?

There are many reasons for this. We are a readable and constructive party, we try to base our solutions on a professional basis. We are expanding our professional structures and want to offer a readable and constructive policy that – I think – people expect in this political chaos. A quiet, calm force that focuses on what people want to solve. Healthcare, education, expensive energy, decline into poverty.

„Peaceful force” was the slogan of the Czech People’s Party from KDU-ČSL in the past, who also dropped out of parliament and got back into it again. On the other hand, KDH’s support in March looked like this: according to Focus, less than 6 percent, according to the AKO agency, less than 7 percent, and less than 6 percent in Ipsos. Half a year before the 2020 elections, you had 6.5 percent in Focus, but you did not get into parliament. Won’t it happen again?

The situation is different. More than three years ago, the people voted for pussies, parties based on one leader who promised them a lot. Now they will rather consider which side offers something constructive and has the professional background to translate its offer into practical solutions for people. KDH can offer that. It is said that the vote of those who voted in 2020 has been lost. A wise lady said the other day – my vote didn’t fail because KDH is still here.

Video: MEP Lexmann: Kittens have failed, it’s time for readable pages

Authors: Eva Štefanková, Dušan Mikušovič

But he is not in the parliament.