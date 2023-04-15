Hello! My name is Shunya Iwakami.

It’s sudden, but this year I was able to go snowboarding for the first time in a long time! I haven’t been able to go there for the last couple of years because the timing wasn’t right.smile

It had been so long that I wasn’t sure if I would be able to ski properly, but my body remembered the sport of snowboarding more than I thought, so I was able to ski with ease!smile

I went to the Naeba ski resort, and there were a lot of young people there, and I felt nostalgic for the first time in a long time.

But what made me feel different from before was that I didn’t want to try jumping and other risky tricks like I did when I was a student.smile

I don’t want to get hurt on the job, so the challenge around here has faded compared to before, and I skated safely and happily. The weather was great on the day we went and it felt great! The view on the top of the mountain was great.

I love snowboarding and skiing because I can enjoy the scenery, and I feel very uplifted.

I hope to go there once a year from now on!

My goggles broke, so I would like to buy a new one next year.smile

On a different note, I recently got a new motorcycle helmet.

It is a model called MTX of OCEAN BEETLE. The motorcycle season is coming again, so I would like to wear it!

I’ll report back when I go out on my bike.

This time around! Well then!

