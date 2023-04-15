Alanis Morissette released today the extended version of No Returnthe opening theme song to YELLOWJACKETS, the acclaimed TV series whose second season is available yesterday on Paramount+.

The single debuted in the United States today, in the fourth episode of the second season of the series. The song is available for streaming and digital download. The original version of the song, composed by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, was originally released in January 2022.

“I love the original version of ‘No Return’, it’s a perfect song! When they asked me to reinterpret it, I was a little intimidated. However, I see parallels between YELLOWJACKETS and my perspective on songwriting: the sheer intensity, going straight to the point without fear of going into the profane”Morissette said. “I’ve been committed my entire career to advocating for women’s empowerment, to seeing the world through a female lens, and the wonderful thing about this series is that each character can be dynamic and complex, as opposed to oversimplifying and reduction of the female figure. I am honored to be part of YELLOWJACKETS”.

The series, created by Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson (Narcos), tells the story of a team of highly talented high school soccer players who become the unfortunate survivors of a plane crash. 25 years after the tragic event, the players decide to put the team back together, discovering that the verve of their past is far from a memory.

Specifically, the second season picks up from when Shauna gave Jackie the sack, with disastrous results. In the face of growing hunger and fear, the tension only increases. The harsh conditions of winter intensify day by day and the psyche of the survivors deteriorates just as quickly. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness – and its haunting memories in the present – ​​the former champions will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they face the horrific truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be figuring out who they are and what they’re willing to sacrifice to stay alive.