SPFL and Infront renew media rights partnership until 2028/2029 season – Sport Marketing News

Infront and the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) have extended their exclusive media rights partnership for another four seasons. The renewal, which runs until the end of the 2028/29 season, reinforces the commitment to elevate Scottish football on the international stage. The partnership will continue to cover international media rights for the SPFL Cinch Premiership, SPFL Cinch Championship, SPFL Cinch League One & Two, Viaplay Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy.

Infront has signed agreements with more than 20 partners and broadcast platforms for the 2022/23 seasonenabling Scottish football fans to see top-level action in over 150 territories.

The collaboration also saw the SPFL significantly enhance its digital presence through the use of Content X, Infront’s sports content automation solution. Since the platform’s introduction in 2021, over 20,000 posts have been generated and published, with over 1.1 billion impressions. This strategy, targeting both domestic and international fans, has fueled a surge of more than 228,000 followers across all SPFL social media channels. The extension means that the organization will continue to use these products, working closely with Infront Lab to further enhance Scottish football’s online footprint.

Andreas Kaeshammer, Head of Football, Infront he has declared: “Our continued partnership with SPFL speaks volumes for our collective successes in recent years. We have unlocked new opportunities for SPFL, both in terms of broadcast territories and digital footprint. This renewed commitment enables us to further build on this momentum and continue to elevate Scottish football on a global scale.”

Neil Doncaster, managing director of SPFL, he has declared: “The renewal of our agreement with Infront reflects our confidence in their strategic approach and their ability to deliver value. Their contributions have transformed our global visibility and significantly increased our digital engagement. We are thrilled with how much this expanded partnership can achieve, driving the popularity of Scottish football and, consequently, revenue for our clubs.”