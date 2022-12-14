Home Sports Sport enters the Constitution: green light unanimously from the Senate
Sports

Sport enters the Constitution: green light unanimously from the Senate

by admin
Sport enters the Constitution: green light unanimously from the Senate

The bill obtained 145 yes and 4 abstentions. The provision now passes to the examination of the Chamber. A total of four readings will be required

The Senate gave the green light unanimously to the bill for the inclusion of sport in the Constitution with 145 yes and 4 abstentions. The bill, consisting of a single article, also obtained the compact vote of all groups in the Constitutional Affairs commission. This is the first reading of the parliamentary process. The provision now passes to the examination of the Chamber. A total of four readings will be necessary, because this is a provision that amends the Constitution.

December 13, 2022 (change December 13, 2022 | 5:50 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Thus Ruud surpassed Rublev: the summary of the match

You may also like

Tavecchio and photovoltaics to help amateur football

Qatar World Cup | French coach Didier Deschamps:...

Ferrari, the knots that betrayed Binotto

President Unrae Michele Crisci writes to Prime Minister...

Juve, in Qatar Del Piero returns to the...

Doncic: Dinwiddie has been outstanding all season, he...

Saudi Arabia, the number one in football: “CR7...

VIDEO – Amrabat targets France. The Moroccan’s recovery...

Swimming, waiting for Martinenghi and Pilato, another world...

Nainggolan: “Monchi ruined the team. Rome-Barcelona? Sometimes I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy