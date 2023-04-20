Sporting-Juventus 1-1, bianconeri in the semifinals of the Europa League – breaking latest news

In Lisbon Rabiot opens, Edwards equalizes on penalty. The bianconeri defend the success of the first leg and go through
Bianconeri defend the success of the stadium, impact 1-1 at the Alvalade and conquer the passage to the semi-finals of the Europa League. Juve got off to a good start and in the 9th minute they already took the lead through Rabiot. Sporting reacts and equalizes with a penalty from Edwards (foul by Rabiot on Ugarte). In the second half, Juve controls the first part, Sporting accelerates and tries to extend the match into extra time. Coates misses a sensational opportunity.
April 20, 2023 (change April 20, 2023 | 23:01)
