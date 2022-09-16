Chinese women’s volleyball team in training (Chinese women’s volleyball official blog)

On the 14th, the schedule of the Chinese Women’s Volleyball World Championships was released. On the 25th of this month, the Chinese team will play the Argentine women’s volleyball team for the first time. After that, they will play against Colombia, Japan, Czech Republic and Brazil respectively. Cai Bin, head coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, said: “We can’t be afraid of any team, we must have the spirit of daring to show our swords! I hope everyone will cheer and look forward to everyone’s performance.”

Two international table tennis competitions

According to the World Table Tennis League (WTT) on the 14th, after this year’s World Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu, two table tennis competitions will continue to be held in China, namely the WTT Championship Macau Station and the WTT World Cup Final. Among them, the Macau Station will be held from October 19th to 23rd; the World Cup final will be held in Xinxiang City, Henan Province from October 27th to 30th.

2022 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships kicks off

In the early morning of September 15th, Beijing time, the 2022 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships ended the first day of competition in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. Italian Sofia Rafaeli won two individual gold medals, while Chinese players Zhao Yating and Zhao Yue failed to advance to the final. According to the schedule, on the 14th and 15th, individual event circles, balls, sticks, and belts will be held for individual events, finals and all-around qualifying matches. Lap and 3 with 2 ball individual finals.

During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, the second batch of national

List of key cities for football development announced

On the 14th, the “Notice of the General Office of the General Administration of Sports on the announcement of the second batch of key cities for national football development during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period was announced. Beijing, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Meizhou and Xi’an were awarded the second batch of national football development key cities during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. The first batch of national football development key cities are Shanghai, Chengdu, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Changchun, Chongqing, Dalian and Qingdao.

Juventus suffer two-game losing streak in the Champions League

In the early morning of September 15th, Beijing time, in the second round of Group H of the Champions League group stage, Juventus faced Benfica at home. In the 5th minute of the opening, Paredes took a set kick on the right, and Milik scored a header to help Juventus open the scoring. Before the end of the first half, Mireti gave Benfica a penalty for a foul in the penalty area, and Joao Mario took the lead. The penalty equalized the score, and the easy side fought again in the 54th minute. Neres volleyed in the penalty area and scored, Benfica overtook. In the end, Juventus lost to Benfica 1-2 at home and suffered a two-game losing streak in the group stage, while Benfica ushered in a two-game winning streak in the group stage. See also Women's Serie A, Roma beat Milan with the former Giacinti

CBA League releases new season slogan

New season slogan (CBA League official blog)

The official slogan of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League released on the 14th for the 2022-2023 season: When the fire is up to me. The first stage of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province from October 10 to 30, 2022. The first stage of the regular season will use the tournament system, with a total of 9 rounds.

Chinese women’s basketball team waving (Xinhua News Agency)

The Chinese national women’s basketball team arrived in Sydney in two batches a few days ago to begin final preparations for the World Cup. On the 14th, the Chinese women’s basketball team held a warm-up match with the host of the World Cup, the Australian women’s basketball team. The Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the opponent 70-63. Before the start of the World Cup, the Chinese women’s basketball team also plans to play two warm-up matches against Canada and Mali.

Pedro: “I didn’t think about winning the title so far”

On the 14th, after a 1-1 draw away from Shandong Taishan, Wuhan Sanzhen still maintained a 4-point lead with one less game in the Chinese Super League. Regarding the championship, coach Pedro said: “I didn’t think so far about the planning of the league, my goal is always about the next game, and I hope to build a more competitive team, because this year is the Our first year in the Chinese Super League.”

Heiner: “Lewandowski still has a Bayern heart”

On the 14th, Beijing time, in the second round of Group C of the Champions League group stage, Barcelona lost to Bayern 0-2. This is the first time Lewandowski has returned to the Allianz Arena since his transfer to Barcelona. In the game, Lewandowski missed many opportunities and ended the momentum of consecutive goals. After the game, Bayern chairman Heiner joked: “It can be seen that Lewandowski still has a Bayern heart.”

Wu Yibing: “I hope to become a better self”

Wu Yibing returns the ball during the game (Xinhua News Agency)

In this US Open, Wu Yibing made a historic breakthrough in the Grand Slam of Chinese mainland men’s tennis players – the top 32. Recently, he said in an interview: “As professional players, if our results are better, I believe that more people will be involved in this sport, and more children will learn about tennis and fall in love with tennis. I hope to be a better player. self, and drive more people in China to make breakthroughs together.” See also Hong Kong, the former Xinjiang police chief leads the Chinese army garrison

Asian preliminaries U19 national football victory is not enough

On September 15th, Beijing time, in the second round of Group A of the U20 Asian Cup qualifiers, the U19 country was enough to beat the Maldives 5-0. In addition to the Maldives, Group A also includes the hosts Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and the host Uzbekistan in the final stage.

This time, the U19 national football team has won the next victory after defeating the Myanmar team in the first round. It is certainly gratifying to take a solid step towards qualifying. However, it should be noted that the Maldives is the weakest “fish belly team” in this group. It has lost 0-7 to Uzbekistan and 0-11 to Saudi Arabia. The performance of the National Youth Team this time is not good enough.

U19 national football team beat Maldives

This time, the 2003 Chinese U19 men’s football team, led by Spanish coach Antonio, made its first appearance in an international competition after nearly three years. In the first round of the match against the Myanmar team, although he won the game, it was very thrilling. After the match was 1-1 in the regular period, the National Youth Team won with two penalty kicks in injury time. In terms of technical and tactical application and players’ individual abilities, the National Youth Team has some obvious deficiencies.

Affected by various objective factors, this team has still encountered many difficulties in preparing for the battle after more than a year of team formation. It has only been more than a month since the team gathered the coaching team members and players. The time left for the whole team to run in is actually very limited.

What is even more worrying is that the U19 national football team has seriously lacked practical training opportunities before this. It is reported that the team has not participated in international competitions for more than 3 years. During this period, with the exception of a very small number of players who represented Shandong Taishan or Guangzhou in the AFC Champions League group stage this season, most of the players had no experience in international competitions, which is undoubtedly an obvious shortcoming.

National Youth Team coach Antonio (Xinhua)

According to the qualifying rules, the first place in each group will automatically qualify, and the second place in the five best-performing groups will also qualify. Although the Saudi team is recognized as the number one favorite to qualify for Group A, defeating the Saudi team and striving for the top spot in the group is still the first choice for the U19 national football team in this expedition. And unable to beat the Saudi team, the Chinese team also needs to earn enough points against other opponents in the same group (excluding the Uzbekistan team, which is not included in the ranking basis), so as to ensure that the team can at least 2 with the five best scores in the group. One of the names is promoted. However, the goal difference in the Maldives is not enough, and the qualifying situation is still difficult to judge. See also The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights visits Xinjiang. On BBC the shocking documents of the Chinese repression on Uyghurs

On the 14th, the Asian Football Confederation announced through official channels that the Australian U19 men’s football team, which had withdrawn from the U20 Asian Cup qualifiers, decided to re-enter the competition after the relocation of this group was confirmed. They will participate in the qualifiers group H according to the original group results. . Such a result complicates the prospect of qualifying for the Chinese team participating in this qualifying competition.

If Australia withdraws, there will be only 3 teams left in Group H, and the method of qualifying competition will be adjusted. In addition to the first team in the 10 groups, when the second team in each group is compared with each other, only the records of the first and third teams in this group will be calculated, and the team with the fourth place in the same group will be counted. , The result of the match of the 5th team will not be counted. Judging from the strength comparison of the teams in Group A, Saudi Arabia and Myanmar are likely to become the first and third teams in this group respectively. As a result, the results of the Chinese U19 team and the weakest team in the same group, the Maldives and the host Uzbekistan in the final stage, are likely not to be counted. Therefore, the U19 national football team may lose part of the goal difference advantage.

U19 national football team preparing for the game (Xinhua News Agency)