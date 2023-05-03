Sports Breakfast 5.3 | Cheng Shuipeng 1.9 seconds counter-lore Shenzhen team Embiid won the regular season MVP for the first time_Chinese Women’s Volleyball_Guangzhou_Industry

Original Title: Sports Breakfast 5.3|

At 19:35 on May 2, the fourth game of the CBA playoffs semi-finals kicked off. The Shenzhen men’s basketball team, which led 2-1, continued to sit at home to face the regular season champion Zhejiang men’s basketball team. After 4 quarters of stalemate hand-to-hand combat, Cheng Shuipeng made a three-point lore, and the Zhejiang team defeated the Shenzhen team 93-92, tying the total score to 2-2. Two days later, the two sides competed in the fifth game at the Zhejiang team’s home court. The scores in the four quarters were: 26-21, 19-27, 25-20, 22-25 (Shenzhen men’s basketball team in front).

On May 3, the NBA officially announced that 76ers star Embiid was elected the MVP of this season’s regular season.Subsequently, 76ers owner Joshua Harris spoke in the team to congratulate EmbyGermany.

Joshua Harris said: “In the past 9 years, I have witnessed the progress of Joel (Embiid) and gradually grown into one of the greatest players in the history of the 76ers. Today for our team A day to be proud of as Embiid becomes just the fifth player in 76ers history to be named MVP.”

The 76ers who have won the MVP before are “Dr. J” Irving, Iverson, Moses Malone, and Wilt Chamberlain (3 times).

On the evening of May 2, the official website of the Chinese Volleyball Association released the list of Chinese women’s volleyball team and Chinese men’s volleyball team preparing for the 2023 World Volleyball League. Among the 23 players in the Chinese women’s volleyball team, Li Yingying, Wang Yuanyuan, and Yuan Xinyue were all successfully shortlisted. In the 28-man roster of the Chinese men’s volleyball team, Tianjin deputy attacker Zhang Xinyu is also among them.

At present, the Chinese women’s volleyball team is training at the Zhangzhou base in Fujian. Since entering Ningbo Beilun base at the beginning of the year, 18 players have been selected for the 23-man roster. Wang Yuanyuan, Yuan Xinyue, Yang Hanyu, Gao Yi, setters Gong Xiangyu, Zheng Yixin, Du Qingqing, Duan Mengke, setters Diao Linyu, Xu Xiaoting and free agents Wang Mengjie, Xu Jianan, Ni Feifei. On this basis, main attackers Wu Mengjie and Chen Xiyue, deputy attacker Zeng Jieya, setter Miao Yiwen and veteran setter Ding Xia were added to the squad for the World League. Di was not selected, and the captain of the Chinese women’s volleyball team is still served by deputy attacker Yuan Xinyue. It is worth mentioning that the Chinese women's volleyball team has changed a lot in the position of the main attacker this year, and whether veteran Ding Xia can return in the World League is also highly anticipated by fans. The 2023 World Women's Volleyball League will kick off on May 31. The Chinese women's volleyball team will face the Brazilian women's volleyball team in the first round at 17:00 in Nagoya, Japan. Industry Hotspot Li Meng: There are many ups and downs on the road of chasing dreams, we must face them bravely On May 2, WNBA Washington Mystery Man Media Day, Li Meng accepted a group interview with American reporters. When talking about advice to young female athletes, Li Meng said: "I think everyone has dreams, and there are many bumps on the road to realize your dreams. But I want to say to them, don’t be afraid, you have to be brave, You have to keep going forward, because you have dreams in your hearts, and you have to carry this belief to realize your dreams step by step.” English SchoolSri Lanka’s net profit will increase by more than 276% in 2022 On April 28, Impulse disclosed its 2022 annual report and 2023 first quarter report. The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies in 2022 will be 65.6646 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 276.69%; basic earnings per share will be 0.55 yuan, compared with 0.15 yuan in the same period last year. Impulse said that 2023 is the first year of the company’s second venture, a year of change, and an important node in the company’s transformation, upgrading and development process. The support of a series of national policies, the recovery of the domestic economy and consumption, and the awakening of people’s awareness of health and fitness all provide rare opportunities for the development of the fitness equipment industry. The company will continue to focus on the strategic goals and missions of the company, grasp the good momentum of the current fitness equipment industry development, use the advantageous environment in which the company is located, continue to tap and integrate resources, and strive to achieve greater breakthroughs in business performance, market-oriented , Concentrate on building a good “Impulse” brand image, practice internal skills, and meet challenges. Sports diagnostic platform Sparta Science raises $34 million Recently, Sparta Science, a sports diagnosis platform, received a $34 million investment. The round was led by IA Capital Group and Spring Lake, followed by General Purpose Venture Capital and others. Funding will be used to accelerate product innovation and staffing. Sparta Science has established partnerships with several clubs, including NFL Atlanta Falcons, NBA Cleveland Cavaliers and MLB Colorado Rockies. Guangzhou Light Industry Group established a sports and fashion consumer industry fund worth 10 billion yuan On April 28th, Guangzhou Light Industry Group held a press conference to launch a sports culture theme park with a total investment of 119 million yuan, and established a 10 billion yuan sports and fashion consumer industry fund. Its Pisces Sports and WTT renewed their contracts and will be responsible for the Paris Olympic Games and other international sports parks. Exclusive supplier of event table tennis. Guangzhou Light Industry Group relies on its professional investment platform to set up a wholly-owned private equity investment fund company, which will raise a 10 billion yuan Pisces sports and fashion consumption investment fund to create a “trader” that promotes investment in high-quality development projects in major industries. As the developer and operator of the Guangzhou Internet Celebrity Park—TIT series of parks, Guangzhou Light Industry Group will use its experience in the development and operation of industrial parks to transform 8 contiguous plots into a complex with the old factory plot of Pisces Sports in Haizhu District as the core. The sports culture themed creative park covers an area of ​​38,900 square meters, centered on "Sports +", integrating artificial intelligence, sports experience, digital economy, and supporting services. It is expected to introduce more than 60 sports culture and creative enterprises, which can drive the region Economic growth of 5 billion yuan. Lin Dan and Li Zongwei inducted into BWF Hall of Fame The World Badminton Federation announced on May 2 that badminton legends Lin Dan and Li Zongwei were inducted into the 2023 World Badminton Hall of Fame. The selection ceremony will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Malaysia at 7:00 pm on Friday, May 26. The ceremony will be broadcast live simultaneously on the official social media platforms of the World Badminton Federation. Established in 1996, the BWF Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed on athletes and working teams with outstanding achievements in badminton. Previously, 18 Chinese badminton players were selected, the most among all countries, namely: Han Aiping, Li Lingwei, Chen Yuniang, Hou Jiachang, Tang Xianhu, Ge Fei, Gu Jun, Lu Shengrong, Li Yongbo, Tian Bingyi, Gao Ling, Zhang Jun, Huang Sui, Gong Zhichao , Zhang Ning, Cai Yun, Fu Haifeng, Zhao Yunlei.

