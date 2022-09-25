At the Sport Festival the champion presents the 2022 edition on 10 October at the Allianz Cloud in Milan: two teams that will compete in four disciplines: fencing, basketball, football and volleyball, all in their Paralympic version

Bebe Vio’s smile and cheerfulness open the last day of the fifth edition of the Trento Sport Festival. In the splendid setting of Palazzo Geremia, the event “Sport in an embrace” was staged, conducted by Claudio Arrigoni, with the sparkling Paralympic champion and her crew.

The event — “What is integrated sport? Easy, WEmbrace! On 10 October we return to Milan at the Allianz Cloud to unite Olympic and Paralympic athletes in one big hug – explains Bebe -. WEmbrace is an incredible form of inclusion. We will field two teams that will compete in four disciplines: fencing, basketball, football and volleyball, all in their Paralympic version ”.

Inclusion — “The cool thing is that we have the raw material – says Bebe -. We have Olympic and Paralympic athletes. In Italy we are proud of our national teams. So we just had to put them together. In this event there is no difference between Olympic and Paralympic. The only thing that matters is to aim for the goal or the basket ”.

Guests — Gianluca Gazzoli then takes the stage, who will lead WEmbrace: “It will be a pleasure for us to be there and share incredible moments. Obviously, like the last edition, there will be great guests: from Fabio Capello to Javier Zanetti up to Matteo Piano ”. The closure is up to Bebe. “Disability must become part of our normality. And then as someone said: If you have a body you become an athlete ”. See also America's Cup, Luna Rossa beautiful and damned: 3-6

September 25, 2022

