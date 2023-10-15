Sport and Health at the Gazzetta Festival in Trento. Mezzaroma: “Our goal is to create the conditions for playing sport”

At the Gazzetta dello Sport Festival in Trento, which will end on Sunday, there is also Sport and Health. Yesterday evening, during the inauguration which took place at the Teatro Sociale, the interventions on stage were alternated by the publisher Urbano Cairo, the director of the Gazzetta Stefano Barigelli, the President of the Province of Trento Maurizio Fugatti, the mayor Franco Ianeselli, the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, the President of CIP Luca Pancalli, in connection with the President of Sport and Health Marco Mezzaroma and the champions guests of the event. Among them Roberto Baggio.

The evening hosted by Federica Masolin and Pierluigi Pardo gave the institutional representatives the opportunity to illustrate their recipes for the sport of the future.

President Mezzaroma spoke about the role of Sport and Health in schools, in the suburbs (starting with the redevelopment works in Caivano), in plant engineering, in major events and in collaboration with sports bodies and amateur sports associations for the promotion of sport. “Ours is a purpose company, the operational arm of the State: we contribute to creating situations thanks to which the greatest possible number of people can play sport – underlined Mezzaroma -. Starting from the care of systems, even in schools, where we are working on the recovery of unconventional spaces, courtyards and disused classrooms, to quickly create places for physical activity. Sport also has a cultural value and must be accessible to everyone. The Festival, in this sense, shares our mission.”