Il Forte goes online There will be a day with free admission

Il Forte goes online There will be a day with free admission

As part of its membership in the Network of fortified sites, the Forte di Bard Association took part on 15 and 16 September in Forte Marghera (Venice), in the international conference promoted by Efforts (European Federation of Fortified Sites) and Forte Cultura , association for the promotion of fortresses active in Germany. The two days on the theme Fortified systems: from frontier places to European cultural corridors, led to the establishment of a joint scientific committee between Efforts and Forte Cultura for the development of a culture of fortified heritage at the service of the cultural networks of the territories. This translates into programs and projects to strengthen, preserve and make the cultural heritage of fortified monuments in Europe accessible to a broad public. A context in which the reality of the Forte di Bard is fully placed, represented at the Forte Marghera event by the president, Ornella Badery. During the works, the representatives of the networks involved promoted the launch of a first joint initiative aimed at promoting the use of the various fortified sites: the Day of Open Fortresses was thus promoted for Sunday 2 October 2022. On this occasion, the Forte di Bard will be accessible for free (the optional entrance to exhibitions and museums remains for a fee) as well as it will be possible to join for free the guided tour to discover the monument and its history, scheduled at 11 am until all places available. Reservations are however required: T. 0125 833811 – [email protected]

