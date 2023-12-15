“Sports Powers China Spirit” China Sports Culture Exhibition National Tour Launched_State Sports General Administration

Tsinghua University Hosts National Tour Launch of “Ode to the Chinese Sports Spirit” Project

The national tour of the “Ode to the Chinese Sports Spirit” project, known as “Sports Powers the Chinese Spirit – China Sports Culture Exhibition,” was officially launched on December 15 at Tsinghua University. The event was attended by Gao Zhidan, Director and Party Secretary of the State Sports General Administration, Deputy Director of the State Sports General Administration, Zhang Jiasheng, a member of the Party Committee, Wang Xiqin, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and President of Tsinghua University, Guo Yong, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Tsinghua University, and other leaders.

The project was initiated by the State Sports General Administration and the Chinese Olympic Committee this year and has already held launching ceremonies in Chengdu Universiade Station, Hangzhou Asian Games Station, and other activities. The aim of the project is to fully demonstrate and celebrate the rich connotation of the Chinese Sports Spirit in the new era, using sports as a link to display a credible, lovely, and respectable image of China. The project has received widespread attention and praise from all walks of life.

During the launch ceremony, Zhang Jiasheng emphasized the profound sports tradition of Tsinghua University, expressing the hope to widely demonstrate athletes’ patriotism and fighting spirit to universities, communities, and enterprises across the country, as well as the people’s sports passion and good life. This, he believes, will allow the Chinese sports spirit to shine even more brightly in the new era and inject more vitality into the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

The event also featured appearances by Chinese table tennis Olympic champion Fan Zhendong and Chinese figure skating Olympic champion Han Cong, who shared their growth stories and promoted the Chinese sports spirit. Additionally, many Tsinghua University student representatives recited the “Ode to the Chinese Sports Spirit,” showcasing the new youth style of the times.

The exhibition showcased the development process of Chinese sports, demonstrating the persistence, perseverance, dedication, and inheritance of the Chinese sports spirit by contemporary Chinese sports people. Gao Zhidan and Wang Xiqin opened the launch ceremony of the national tour, and the leading guests also visited the exhibition and the Tsinghua University Sports Honor Room.

The “Ode to the Chinese Sports Spirit” project aims to unite the nation through a shared love for sports and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Chinese athletes, inspiring the nation to strive for greatness in the world of sports.

