Ultra-rare 1998 Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadster supercar officially goes up for auction

The rare 1998 Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadster is making waves in the car enthusiast community as it goes up for auction on the Sotheby’s Sealed platform of RM Sotheby’s. With only two specifications of this model in the world, it is highly esteemed among the Diablo models. The car boasts a 5.7-liter V-12 engine, delivering a powerful 530 horsepower and 605 Nm of torque, rear-wheel drive system, manual transmission, and extensive carbon fiber applications.

The Diablo SV Roadster up for auction, with chassis code WLA12960, was originally purchased by Touring Auto of Milan and has been transferred to several prominent Lamborghini collectors. The car has been meticulously maintained and is in pristine condition with only 42,842 kilometers on the odometer.

As the auction draws to a close, there is heightened anticipation among car enthusiasts eager to learn the fate of this rare and sought-after vehicle. Those interested can visit the auction page to find out more about this extraordinary car.

