Kiko Kostadinov Unveils the New “Rathbone/Newman” Collection

Renowned fashion designer Kiko Kostadinov has officially launched the new “Rathbone/Newman” series for her eponymous fashion brand. The collection features a variety of items made with deconstructed fabrics, ruffle designs, and special technologies.

This season, the collection includes Spiraled Sherpa-Lined Outerwear, redesigned Pinstriped Trousers, and low-waisted dresses in two colors. Asymmetrical tops create a visual illusion through mismatched stripes, while Functional Uniforms and Masculine Suiting exude a retro feel. On the footwear front, the Ribbon High Boot is a standout piece, featuring ball-shaped accessories and decorative pendants and bracelets.

The entire series is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website. Fashion enthusiasts and fans of Kiko Kostadinov’s work are encouraged to explore the new collection and make a purchase of their own.

