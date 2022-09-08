Ma Li, Changyuan and Wei Xiang’s new film “Hello, Brother” premiered at the premiere of Shen Teng’s surprise: his acting skills surpassed mine

International Online News: On September 6, the comedy film “Hello, Brother,” directed by Zhang Luan and starring Ma Li, Chang Yuan and Wei Xiang, held its premiere viewing event in Beijing. On the day of the event, the main creator of the film appeared on the scene and shared interesting stories and feelings during the shooting process.

The movie “Hello, Brother” tells the story of Xiao Wu (Chang Yuan), who has been at odds with his father Wu Hongqi (Wei Xiang) all the year round, and returned to the 1980s by accident, accidentally disturbing his mother Lu Chunli (Ma Li) and his father. first encounter. In order to correct this mistake, he tried his best to return to the past again and again, encouraging his mother to chase after his father.

Group photo of the main creator

The film not only has a comical plot that makes people laugh, but also has a heart-warming design. At the premiere, director Zhang Luan described the source of inspiration for the film, he said: “My mother is a copy of the role of Lu Chunli, Ma Li The teacher also played the feeling of my mother. I saw a lot of excellent female qualities in Lu Chunli, such as dare to speak, dare to do, excellent and hardworking. I hope everyone can like this movie. “

Mary

Ma Li revealed that she took over the film before becoming a mother and started shooting three months after the baby was born. “During this process, this role made me feel the real and great power of women and mothers. That kind of motherly love is for children, we are willing to give up our lives, and hope that everyone can cherish each other and be filial to our parents.”

Chang Yuan, who plays Ma Li’s son in the film, also said that Lu Chunli is a very attractive woman, who brings infinite energy to everyone in and out of the play, “In order to match the two of them, I played Xiao Wu a lot. All kinds of strange tricks emerge one after another. Of course, it is also very important for Xiao Wu that they are together.”

On the day of the premiere, Shen Teng also appeared in surprise. During the post-screening exchange, Shen Teng said that he cried two bags of paper while watching the film, praising “the acting skills of my brothers and sisters have surpassed me by a lot.” Director Zhang Luan revealed that the role of strong brother played by Jia Bing had been found. Shen Teng, who was unable to perform due to schedule reasons, responded modestly, “I can’t play Jia Bing.” Zhang Chiyu, the director of the movie “Walking on the Moon” with Ma Li, also came to help out. Shen Teng said with a smile that they came together. This “rubbing heat”, the atmosphere of the scene is happy and lively.

Director Xing Wenxiong, who once collaborated with Ma Li and Wei Xiang in the movie “This Killer Is Not So Calm”, also saidin “The Killer”, Ma Li and Wei Xiang did not fall in love, “I especially want to see Ma Li and Wei Xiang have a vigorous love relationship. This movie satisfies my regrets.”



In addition, today’s “Hello, Brother” also released the promotion song “Love Song 1980” sung, performed and produced by the Wujoren Band. This Luo Dayou classic old song has been adapted and covered by Wutiaoren Band, which travels through time and space and is touching. Wutiaoren not only sang “Love Song 1980”, but also participated in the promotion song MV. In the MV, the Wutiaoren band played a dance hall resident band, traveled to the romantic scene of the 1980s, sang and danced, and merged with the protagonist and plot of the film without any contradiction.

It is reported that the movie “Hello, Brother”It will be released nationwide on the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 9.