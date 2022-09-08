Original title: Ding Junhui swept 4-1 to the 15th championship, the 17-year-old Chinese teenager played in the Q Tour, Gao Yang won 2 consecutive victories

Beijing time on September 8 news, the 2022 snooker Northern Ireland Open qualifying round ended. “China‘s First Brother” Ding Junhui defeated “Captain” Ali Carter 4-1 to advance to the main match. In the first leg of the Q Tour, another event just concluded, Chinese 17-year-old Gao Yang achieved two consecutive victories.

In the Northern Ireland qualifying round, Ding Junhui led 18 Chinese players to participate. He defeated “Captain” Carter 4-1 and moved towards the 15th championship in the ranking competition. In addition, the top 16 British Championship champion and Masters champion Yan Bingtao will play in the main stage.

At the same time, the first leg of the new season of WPBSA Q Tour ended. Ross Muir defeated George Pragnell 5-2 to win the championship. Chinese teenager Gao Yang participated in this competition. In the first round, Gao Yang defeated Sean Maddox 3-0. In this game, Gao Yang played very well. -0 win and advance.

In the first game of this game, Gao Yang entered the state quickly, and Maddox was obviously slow to heat. In this game, Gao Yang won the first game 65-28, leading 1-0.

In the first game of this game, Gao Yang entered the state quickly, and Maddox was obviously slow to heat. In this game, Gao Yang won the first game 65-28, leading 1-0.

In the second game, one continued to exert his strength, and Maddox still could not find the offensive state. In this round, Gao Yang fought piecemeal again, winning another round 57-11, leading 2-0 and winning two match points. In the third game, Maddox, who had no way out, still felt cold and only scored 1 point. Gao Yang's offensive touch further improved. He scored 82 points in a single shot, sealed the victory 110-1, and won the promotion with a total score of 3-0. In the second round that followed, Gao Yang and Peter Devlin fought very closely. In the tug-of-war, he broke a hundred with a single shot, winning 3-2 to advance. In the third round against Billy Joe Cassell, he was unfortunately lost 2-3.

