“Sports rehabilitation and the impact of the pandemic on the related work protocols”, is the topic of the conference that will take place again this year (the date is Saturday 26 November at 9 am) at the Riba Spa Rehabilitation Institute in Turin.

The November 26 event is part of the cultural initiatives promoted by the «FIMS Collaborating Center of Sports Medicine» of Turin, one of the five Italian centers accredited by the International Federation of Sports Medicine in our country. Present on all continents (except Australia), these centers aim to promote training and research in Sports Medicine and principles of good practice for the care of athletes and for active lifestyles.

The program

This year the meeting will mainly focus on sports rehabilitation models and the influence that the pandemic has had on the related protocols. The reports will be held by Giuseppe Massazza, director of the School of Specialization in physical and rehabilitation medicine at the University of Turin and by Ugo Riba General Director of the Cidimu-Riba SPA Institutes.

Masterful reading

It will be held by Professor Fabio Pigozzi, Full Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Rome Foro Italico and Member of the Medical Commission of the International Olympic Committee on Physical Activity as a determinant of successful aging. «It has been proven that performing physical activity helps to age well – explains the professor who has presided over Nado Italia, the Italian Anti-Doping Agency since last May – increases the body’s resistance, slows down the physiological involution of the musculoskeletal and cardiovascular systems and psycho-intellectual abilities also benefit from it. Furthermore, physical inactivity is a key risk factor for non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, cancer and diabetes. Physical activity brings significant health benefits and helps prevent non-communicable diseases which are responsible for almost 75% of deaths in Europe and are the leading cause of death in the 53 WHO countries on the continent.