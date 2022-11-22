A tree fell around 15.30 on the Terraglio in Preganziol, near the park of Villa Franchetti. By a miracle no vehicle was hit, but there was chaos in the traffic along the Pontebbana state road, between Treviso and Mogliano. Pending the arrival of the emergency vehicles, a narrow alternating one-way system has been created. Firefighters are on the spot. The firefighters carried out interventions in various areas of the Marca, in Treviso, Carbonera, Vedelago, for trees or poles that were unsafe due to strong gusts of wind. The Civil Defense is on alert. “This morning two teams from Treviso together with the Fire Brigade were involved to free the roadways from fallen trees in via Panigai and in Mignagola, a hamlet of Carbonera”, the province of Treviso announced. «In Casale, moreover, protective barriers have been positioned along the port on the Sile. Now the provincial civil protection is monitoring the situation in the other areas of the Marca».

The trees that crashed in Mignanola di Carbonera

Inconveniences also occurred due to electricity blackouts. In Porcellengo, a hamlet of Paese, an Enel switchboard blew, which also affected the primary school, which was left without electricity and without heating. All students were then sent home early at the end of the morning and missed the afternoon classes. Enel technicians restored electricity around 1pm.

The snow at the Posa Puner refuge in Miane (1,334 metres)

The snow fell above 1,200 meters on the Treviso mountains. Abundant on Pizzoc, about 30 centimeters accumulated so far, in Fregona. The municipal administration is evaluating whether to close the access road from Crosetta, in the Cansiglio area, due to the risk of ice. Just as significant accumulations on 20 centimeters are recorded on Cima Grappa.