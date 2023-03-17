For a micro or small business or for a professional studio, sponsor a club at the top of Italian basketball such as la Dynamo Sassari it’s a great way to make yourself known in Sardinia and in the world, reinforce your image thanks to emotions, build empathic relationships with customers by inviting them to home races. But exactly how much does it cost? More or less than another form of advertising? How can the purchase take place? Who can interested parties contact?

Sponsoring is the most effective way of communicating because it gives a soul to a product or service and, with equal returns, has lower prices than other forms of advertising. From today, moreover, it is very simple, because the club of President Sardara, through the partnership with ChainOn.itthe sponsorship marketplace, sells packages online for companies of all sizes with the same ease with which a product is marketed on a platform such as Amazon or Subito.it.

Dinamo Sassari is in fact the 1st professional sports club in Sardinia to benefit from Chainon Exclusive, a private and personalized marketplace area where the Club offers, negotiates and sells promotional-sponsoring packages in a simple, immersive and fast way, so as to allow investors to be on the field already for the next internal Championship match with Pallacanestro Varese on March 18th (www.chainon.it/dinamosassari).

The packages, in limited offer, allow you to host customers, suppliers and sponsor staff in the VIP areas inside the PalaSerradimigni and to promote your brand on the LEDs during the Championship matches. The investment, in addition to a competitive price, has no brokerage costs for companies and enjoys full balance sheet deductibility.

ChainOn.it is one of the emerging realities in the communication panorama and is revolutionizing sponsorship with its marketplace where local, national, international companies (investors) and sports clubs, federations, leagues, event organizers (sellers), thanks to cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, meet virtually on the Net, exchange information, negotiate and sign agreements. All in the name of speed, innovation, transparency and savings: commissions on trades on ChainOn, paid entirely by the seller, are over 75% lower than the market averages.

Stefano Sardara, President of Dinamo Sassari, said: “We are very happy with the opportunity to collaborate with ChainOn and showcase the Dinamo product, accessible in the simplest way possible. Having the opportunity to exploit cutting-edge technologies, managing to innovate while saving with maximum transparency is something that is part of the way we understand sport in our professional reality, an effective and modern way to access the best partnership. Sponsoring shouldn’t be seen as a cost but as a great chance to understand how to enhance your product.”

Giovanni Palazzi, Founder and CEO of ChainOn, adds: “Dinamo Sassari is not only one of the most representative teams of Italian basketball but by now a symbol of Sardinia in Italy and abroad. We are proud that he has shared with us and with hundreds of other sports organizations, including Torino FC, Team LCR Honda, Virtus Segafredo Bologna, Lega Pallavolo Serie A, Lega Pro, Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro, the vision of a digitized and disintermediated sponsorship market , in which it is possible to enter into partnership agreements quickly, safely, transparently, overcoming all borders. A new world that opens up opportunities above all for small and medium-sized businesses and freelancers who often mistakenly think that sponsoring has higher costs and, at the same time, don’t know what and how to buy. With Chainon.it you can easily discover the formats on sale, analyze them without pressure and, if you want, negotiate and buy them from your desk, discovering that sport, thanks to an unrivaled involvement, is a highly effective media .”