St. Louis City Coach Bradley Carnell Acknowledges Gap in Levels After Loss to America in Leagues Cup

Title: St. Louis City Coach Recognizes Gap in Levels as America Thumps Them in Leagues Cup

Publication Date: July 28, 2023

St. Louis City’s coach, Bradley Carnell, acknowledged the significant disparity in levels between his team and America, leading to their embarrassing elimination from the Leagues Cup. The South African helmsman described the match as a “game of men against children,” emphasizing the dissimilarities between the two institutions.

As the new franchise team in Major League Soccer (MLS), St. Louis City faced off against the centennial club, America, in what turned out to be a one-sided contest. Carnell expressed his admiration for America’s century-long history and the experience they brought to the game, contrasting it with St. Louis City’s mere seven months of existence.

“We looked like a club that has 100 years of history and we have 7 months, it’s true,” said Carnell. “Coach, fans, and players were able to see their level and ours, and it is a relief because we live in a fairy tale.”

Despite the heavy defeat, Carnell found some positives in the experience. He highlighted the opportunity to measure themselves tactically and collectively against a superior opponent. The coach acknowledged the team’s effort and understanding of their limitations during the match.

“We had decent and ugly moments, and we have to find a balance between the two,” Carnell remarked. “Unfortunately, there was a big difference between when we played very well and when we played very badly. We will try to close those gaps until we face each other again.”

Carnell admitted that America’s performance showcased their superiority over St. Louis City. He concluded by expressing his hope that the match would serve as inspiration for his team in the final stretch of the MLS championship.

“(We were surprised) by how they touched the ball because when they move it, they do it with perseverance and desire. They have another level of quality individually and collectively,” Carnell said. “We saw their movements, and I hope they inspire us because we saw firsthand how good they are.”

While St. Louis City was undoubtedly outclassed by America, Carnell believes that the encounter provides valuable lessons for his team’s development. As they strive to bridge the gap between themselves and more established clubs, such experiences will prove crucial in their journey towards success in the MLS.

