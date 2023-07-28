8 Lifestyle Habits that Can Extend Your Life by Up to 24 Years, According to Study Presented at Nutrition 2023 Conference

Title: Study Reveals Eight Lifestyle Habits That Can Extend Life by Up to 24 Years

Subtitle: American Society for Nutrition Presents Findings on Longevity at Annual Meeting

Date: [Date]

A new study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition has shed light on the connection between healthy lifestyle habits and longevity. Known as epigenetics, the study explores the relationship between genetic and environmental influences on our lifespan. The findings demonstrate that adopting certain lifestyle habits can add years to our lives, even when started later in life.

According to the study, individuals who adopt eight specific habits from their 40s onwards can extend their lifespan by up to 24 years for men, and up to 21 years for women (who generally have higher life expectancies). Surprisingly, even individuals with underlying health conditions such as type 2 diabetes can benefit from making these lifestyle changes.

The eight lifestyle habits that have been identified as significant contributors to increased longevity are as follows:

1. Physical Exercise: Engaging in regular exercise, particularly vigorous activity, can reduce the risk of death by 46% compared to individuals who lead sedentary lifestyles.

2. Never Have Smoked: Quitting smoking, or better yet, never starting, can reduce the risk of death by 29%.

3. Eliminate or Reduce Opioid Use: In the United States, where opioid addiction is a major public health issue, the study found that reversing addiction could reduce the risk of premature death by 38%.

4. Control Stress and Anxiety: Managing stress can decrease the risk of premature death by 22%, as chronic stress has been linked to accelerated aging.

5. Healthy Diet with Emphasis on Vegetables: While not explicitly endorsing a vegetarian diet, the study suggests that adopting a Mediterranean-style diet with an abundance of vegetables, legumes, and whole grains can reduce the risk of premature death by 21%.

6. Reduce or Eliminate Alcohol Consumption: Cutting down on excessive alcohol intake (more than four drinks a day) can reduce the risk of premature death by 19%.

7. Maintain Good Sleep Hygiene: Getting between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per day can increase lifespan by up to 19%.

8. Foster Relationships and an Active Social Life: Building and nurturing positive social connections can reduce the risk of premature death by 5%, especially among older individuals who may experience feelings of loneliness and isolation.

In addition to these eight habits, the study acknowledges the importance of maintaining a curious and active mind. While not included in the study’s quantification of extra years of life, lifelong learning and pursuing new interests have been recognized as key factors in promoting longevity and mental well-being.

The study highlights the fact that it is never too late to make positive lifestyle changes and reap the benefits, emphasizing the importance of taking action to improve one’s quality of life. By adopting these eight habits and remaining open to new experiences, individuals can potentially add several additional years to their lifespan.

These findings serve as a reminder that a good life is not solely determined by wealth or success, but rather by the quality of our relationships and our commitment to personal well-being. So, why not take the opportunity this summer to embark on a new hobby or pursue a passion that has long been put on hold? Remember, it’s never too late to enhance your life and enjoy the many rewards that come with fostering a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle.