St. Pauli wins in Kaiserslautern, KSC beats Osnabrück

FC St. Pauli, which was considered a candidate for promotion, lived up to the high expectations at the start of the season in the second football league. After seven wins in seven friendly matches, Hamburg also won the difficult away game at 1. FC Kaiserslautern 2-1 (0-0).

Meanwhile, the three climbers missed a win. However, SV Elversberg scored 2-2 (2-1) at Hannover 96, and SV Wehen Wiesbaden also won a point in the 1-1 (0-1) against 1. FC Magdeburg outnumbered. In the end, VfL Osnabrück had to admit defeat to Karlsruher SC with 2:3 (1:2) goals.

Elias Saad (51st) and Marcel Hartel (75th, penalty kick) scored the visitors’ goals in Kaiserslautern. Substitute Ragnar Ache (66th) equalized in front of 44,079 spectators.

Two dismissals

Marcel Correia (22′) and Wahid Faghir (38′) scored for outsiders Elversberg, who put in a good performance overall. Thanks to Cedric Teuchert (42nd, penalty kick after video evidence) and Nicolo Tresoldi (54th), Hannover averted a false start to the new season.

Luca Schuler (29′) gave the guests the lead in Wiesbaden, Ivan Prtajin (62′) equalized for the promoted team with a header from a free kick. Aleksandar Vukotic had previously seen yellow-red (56th) for repeated foul play. Magdeburg could not think of much when outnumbered.

Frank Heike, Hamburg Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 5 Published/Updated: Published/Updated:

Marvin Wanitzek (2nd/36th) and Dzenis Burnic (87th) meanwhile gave KSC a perfect start. For Osnabrück, which after two years in the third division made the leap back into the second division, the interim equalizers by Erik Engelhardt (13th) and Robert Tesche (71st) were not enough. Osnabrück ended the match after being sent off against Bashkim Ajdini (90+5, repeated foul play) outnumbered.