Owen Wilson retraces his experience between Disney and Marvel

In view of the release of The Haunted House, Owen Wilson has retraced his career especially at Disney, also facing the parenthesis with Marvel Studios.

Owen Wilson has had the opportunity to accumulate different experiences in the Disney house: the latest arrives in the form of a film thanks to ghost house, available in theaters (in Italy) at the end of August 2023. But previously he also contributed to Carsvoicing the character of Saetta McQueen in its original language and accompanying it throughout the franchise. Another notable character that audiences are familiar with is from the universe Marvel. Wilson, in fact, is the interpreter of Mobiuscharacter accompanying the Loki Of Tom Hiddleston in time adventures in the homonymous TV series.

The Haunted House: The New Official Trailer in Italian of the Movie – HD

Owen Wilson unbuttons his experience at Disney and Marvel

The haunted house is a clear reference to the historic attraction of the Disney amusement parks. Titled in the original language Haunted Mansionthe film’s world premiere had to do without the leading actors on the red carpet, due to the actors strike going on in Hollywood. Reflecting on his legacy at Disney, Owen Wilson told ComicBook what was it like to face The Haunted House, a film that pays homage to one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland. The cast is very rich: in addition to Owen Wilson, it also includes Rosario Dawson, Winona Ryder, Jared Leto, Lakeith Stanfield e Jamie Lee Curtis. To the microphones of ComicBookhe has declared:

I think there is a small part of the child in me that would find, or find, very gratifying that I am connected to, of course, the world of Cars through Lightning McQueen, and now this beloved attraction. I think Justin (Simien), the director, and I know that Disney really wanted to try and respect what people love and the reason why it’s such an iconic attraction.

During the interview, the actor also let slip what to expect from second season Of Loki coming to Disney+. Owen Wilson specified that he had a lot of fun with the new episodes.

When I worked on the first season I thought I would enjoy it, but now even more. And I was lucky, considering I’ve worked on millions of films, that I was always having fun most of the time. Sometimes it happens that I enjoy it even more and it happened in this case.