Zvezdan Slavnić on breaking up with Anđela | Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić revealed the details of the breakup with Anđela Đuričić

Source: Instagram/andjelaadjuricicc

Angela revealed on social networks that she filed a lawsuit, and Zvezdan then told his followers “to never mention her to him again.”

Now he revealed that he had no idea that the breakup would follow and that the last time they saw each other was when he saw her off at the airport.



See description

FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE EX FOR VIOLENCE, HE REVEALED THE DETAILS: Zvezdan spoke about the breakup – “She left me via text message”

Hide description

Source: Instagram/andjelaadjuriciccBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Instagram/andjelaadjuriciccNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Instagram/andjelaadjuriciccNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Instagram/andjelaadjuriciccNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Instagram/andjelaadjuriciccNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Instagram/andjelaadjuriciccNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

“The last time I saw her was when I was taking her to the airport. Everything else I watched the videos they send, but I don’t watch it. I got a notification via message, we talked afterwards, but that’s how it started. When that happened, I drove her normally to the airport, after two days I got that message, then we talked about knowing what and how,” Zvezdan told Srbija Danas.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

