Zvezdan Slavnić on breaking up with Anđela | Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić revealed the details of the breakup with Anđela Đuričić

Source: Instagram/andjelaadjuricicc

Angela revealed on social networks that she filed a lawsuit, and Zvezdan then told his followers “to never mention her to him again.”

Now he revealed that he had no idea that the breakup would follow and that the last time they saw each other was when he saw her off at the airport.


Zvezdan spoke about the breakup – "She left me via text message"

“The last time I saw her was when I was taking her to the airport. Everything else I watched the videos they send, but I don’t watch it. I got a notification via message, we talked afterwards, but that’s how it started. When that happened, I drove her normally to the airport, after two days I got that message, then we talked about knowing what and how,” Zvezdan told Srbija Danas.

