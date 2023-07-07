Home » Star basketball player Paul moves to Golden State in the NBA
Sports

Star basketball player Paul moves to Golden State in the NBA

by admin
Star basketball player Paul moves to Golden State in the NBA

Paul averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game last season. In total, the two-time Olympic champion has played 1,214 games in the regular season and 149 in the playoffs in the NBA, starting each of them in the starting lineup.

He has 12 appearances in the All-Star Game, but is still waiting for a title. The closest he got to it was two years ago, when Phoenix lost to Milwaukee in the finals. He also played in the league for Oklahoma, Houston, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans.

See also  Basketball: The unsparing self-criticism of the MBC managing director

You may also like

Norwegian Super League: Hankan vs Aalesund – A...

Silverstone F1 Gp, where to see it on...

Schwärzler plays junior competition – sport.ORF.at

Mexican National Team Sub-23 Beats Costa Rica 2-1...

Dejounte Murray, Hawks agree to 4-year, $120 million...

2023 CBA Summer League Arrives in Zhejiang for...

Why shouldn’t we stack stones in natural spaces?

thirteen years later, Bordeaux is back with the...

Against Serbia, the Blues shoot their last card...

The Complex Relationship Between Soccer Players and Fan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy