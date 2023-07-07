Star basketball player Paul moves to Golden State in the NBA

Paul averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game last season. In total, the two-time Olympic champion has played 1,214 games in the regular season and 149 in the playoffs in the NBA, starting each of them in the starting lineup.
He has 12 appearances in the All-Star Game, but is still waiting for a title. The closest he got to it was two years ago, when Phoenix lost to Milwaukee in the finals. He also played in the league for Oklahoma, Houston, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans.
CP3 is joining the Dubs:
12x NBA All-Star
11x All-NBA
9x NBA All-Defensive Team
6x NBA Steals Leader
5x NBA Assists Leader
2x Olympic Gold Medalist
NBA 75th Anniversary Team pic.twitter.com/Z0NpQCNzhG
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 6, 2023