Deckchair prices on Thassos 2023 | Info

Thassos is one of the most beautiful Greek islands, and prices vary from beach to beach. The cheapest offer is at Aliki beach, where you can get a set of deckchairs for five euros.

Thassos has been one of the most visited islands in Greece for many years for several reasons. Tourists are attracted by a large number of beaches, paradise coves, cobbled villages, healing springs and monasteries. As for the prices on the beaches themselves, they vary from place to place.

“What are the current prices of deckchairs on the beaches of Thassos? On the Marble Beach, the price per person is 15 euros and the price includes one drink (kafa ili sok). At Psila Amos beach, a set of sunbeds costs 10 euros. There are several bars on Pahis beach, and in some of them you can use deckchairs with a drink.

On Rosso Gremos beach, the price for guests outside the hotel is 20 euros for a set. At La Scala beach bar, prices range from 10 to 50 euros for a set. At Alika beach, a set of sunbeds is five euros. Paradise beach price of a set of deckchairs is 25 euros, with which you get two drinks (kafu ili sok)“, it is stated in this video.

