Original title: What kind of party can gather Jenna & Booker & Kuzma little plum Mbappe

Former 76ers small boss Michael Rubin hosted a star-studded National Day party, bringing together celebrity guests from various fields. The event was filled with heavyweight attendees, and some of the notable ones were captured by the camera lens.

The likes of Jenna, Booker, Kuzma, and little plum Mbappe were among the famous faces in attendance. The gathering showcased the convergence of talent and fame from different industries.

Among the guests, NBA superstar James Harden and NFL legend Tom Brady were seen socializing with Rubin. The presence of these sporting icons added an element of excitement to the event.

The party also attracted some of the most influential women in the entertainment industry. Lara, the wife of NBA player Carmelo Anthony, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, model Lori Harvey, singer Justine Skye, model Hailey Bieber, and supermodel Kendall Jenner were all spotted at the event.

In addition to athletes and celebrities, musicians such as Travis Scott and Usher were also present, bringing their vibrant energy to the party. Pop star Justin Bieber, who is known for his close association with Rubin, was seen having a great time with the host.

The gathering showcased a mix of personalities, as Rubin was seen socializing with the likes of NBA player Kyle Kuzma and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The eclectic mix of guests added to the overall excitement of the event.

One of the highlights was the presence of French soccer sensation Kylian Mbappe, who joined Kuzma and Rubin for a memorable moment. The collaboration of these three personalities created a buzz among the attendees.

The star-studded event was a testament to Rubin’s ability to bring together individuals from various fields, highlighting his influence and connections. The gathering not only provided a platform for networking but also created a memorable experience for all those in attendance.

As the party came to an end, guests such as Jay-Z and Beyoncé bid their farewells, leaving behind memories of a spectacular celebration.

This article is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the views of Sohu. Sohu is an information release platform that solely provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

